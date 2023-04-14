Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's birth day is commemorated as Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 each year.
Here are some inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar
I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.
Freedom of mind is the real freedom.
The teachings of Buddha are eternal, but even then Buddha did not proclaim them to be infallible.
Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.
A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.
Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.
