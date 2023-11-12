A BIG No No: Avoid These 5 Activities During Diwali
Diwali is a festival of happiness and prosperity. However, there are a few things you should avoid doing.
Don’t gift leather items, sharp-edged objects, or firecrackers to your loved ones, as these are considered unlucky gifts.
Avoid cooking or consuming non-vegetarian food and abstain from alcohol during Diwali.
Ensure the pooja area is never left unattended overnight to maintain a constant supply of ghee or oil for the ceremonial lamp.
Avoid financial transactions or borrowing money during the Diwali holiday. Refrain from giving or receiving gifts during the Pradosh Kaal, the two hours after sunset.
Delay sweeping the house or the pooja area immediately after the rituals to preserve the blessings you got during the pooja.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Explained! 5 days of Diwali And Their Significance