Bhadrapada Amavasya 2023: 5 Holy Rituals to Follow
Amavasya has different meaning and significance in Hinduism. Amavasya is basically the dark phase of the moon cycle when there is no moon visible in the sky.
There are different Amavasya and this year Bhadrapada Amavasya falls on 14 September 2023.
As per Hindu belief, Amavasya is a day dedicated to worshipping the ancestors. People offer prayers to their forefathers by offering Pitra Pooja and Pita Tarpan.
Bhadrapada Amavasaya is also called Pithori Amavasaya. In Rajasthan state, this day is dedicated to the memory of Rani Sati.
Here are some rituals to follow on Bhadrapada Amavasya
Bhadrapada Amavasya tithi begins on September 14, 4:48 am to September 15, 07.:09 AM.
Wake up early on Bhadrapada Amavasya and take a bath.
Visit a temple and offer prayer to your deity.
On this day, offer prayers to Lord Surya and pray for their well-being.
Perform Pita Puja and Pitra Tarpan on Bhadrapada amavasya for the peace of your ancessoter.
Offer charity such as food, clothes and money.
