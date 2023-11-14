Kumkum or tilak is an important item on Bhai Dooj. This festival is incomplete without applying tilak on your brother's forehead.
Remember to keep rice in your bhai dooj thali. You can apply these chawals on your brother's forehead after tilak.
Every festival is incomplete without sweets. So, add some kaju katli, milk cake, or any of your favorite sweets to your thali.
Kalawa is an important item in Hindu culture. Tie Kalawa in your brother's hand on this auspicious day to protect him from evil eye.
Keeping a coconut in your bhai dooj thali is considered auspicious.
You can also add a silver coin to your samagri because it is considered propitious.
Don't forget to add fresh flowers to your bhai dooj festival thali.
You can also add betal leaf to your bhai dooj thali.
