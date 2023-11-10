Explained! Why We Buy Broom On Dhanteras
Apart from jewellery and utensils, people also buy brooms on Dhanteras as buying a broom on this day is considered lucky.
As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that buying a broom keeps Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one's home.
It is also believed that bringing a broom home on Dhanteras eliminates debts and brings home prosperity.
To keep the house clean, brooms are regularly used in every family.
It is said that a clean house attracts Goddess Lakshmi.
Dhanteras is an important Hindu festival celebrated during Diwali.
Dhanteras is derived from two words 'Dhan' and 'Teras'. Dhan stands for riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day.
