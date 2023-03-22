6 Vrat-Friendly Foods For Navratri Fasting

22 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Buckwheat Flour (Kuttu Atta)

Buckwheat flour is a gluten-free alternative to regular wheat flour and tastes great too. That's why kuttu ka atta is a popular choice for Navratri fasting.

Fox Nuts (Makhanas)

Makhanas are just the low-calorie, high-protein food we need to make snacks for evening hunger during Navratri.

Sabudana

Sabudana is light on stomach and tastes great in these dishes. So, sabudana is a must-have food during Navratri.

Pumpkin (Sitaphal)

Pumpkin is loaded with vitamin C, which maintains immunity during the season change and also helps clear skin

Little Millet (Samak Ke Chawal)

Samak ke chawal works as a great substitute for regular rice during Navratri.

Potatoes (Aloo)

From dry aloo sabzi to aloo gravy and khichdi, aloo is used in many vrat-friendly preparations.

