Orange represents vitality and joy. On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Hindu worshippers dress up in vibrant orange and worship Goddess Shailputri.
White represents harmony and purity. During the second festival day, adoration is offered to the goddess Brahmacharini.
People worship Goddess Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of the goddess Durga. Devotees dress in vibrant red hues since red represents elegance and courage.
Royal blue represents prosperity and health. On the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees honour Goddess Kushmanda, who is credited with creating the universe with her lovely smile.
On the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Skandamata, the fifth manifestation of Lady Durga, is worshipped. Devotees dress in yellow because it represents joy and light.
On Saptami, people worship the goddess Kalaratri. Devotees dress in grey on this day to symbolize the power of transformation. On Saptami,
The power of intelligence and tranquillity is symbolized by purple. Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Lady Durga, is honoured on Ashtami.
Peacock green represents having one's wishes come true. Goddess Siddhidhatri is revered on the ninth day, commonly known as Navami.
