Chandra Grahan 2023: Sutak Kaal Timing, Do's and Don'ts
The last lunar eclipse of 2023 will be visible in India. Therefore, the period of 'Sutak' will be observed.
Chandra Grahan 2023 Timing: The lunar eclipse will begin on the night of October 28 at 11:32 pm and will end on October 29 at 3:36 am.
'Sutak' Kaal Timing: The 'Sutak' period for the lunar eclipse will start 9 hours in advance in India.
It is generally suggested to stay indoors and avoid doing new things or starting any new work during lunar eclipse.
All types of food items either solid or liquid are prohibited during Sutak Kaal. However, sick, children, and the elderly may eat.
People recite the Gayatri Mantra or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during this period.
Tulsi leaves must be put in the food items till the time there is an eclipse on the moon.
As per Hindu belief, after the lunar eclipse ends, the first thing to do is take a bath and wear clean clothes.
Sprinkle Ganga water in the house and temple after the eclipse.
