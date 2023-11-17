On the auspicious festival of Chhath puja offer these 8 foods as prasad to Chhathi Maiyya.
Thekua is an Indian cookie made with wheat flour, jaggery and sugar. It is one of the famous chhat prasad.
You can also offer bananas to Chathi Maiya at this auspicious festival.
Fresh coconut or items made up of coconut can be offered as bhog in chhath puja.
Kheer is a popular prasad item cooked with milk and sugar.
Rice and dal is another food to be used as prasad in chhath puja.
Khajoor is another bhog offered in Chhath Puja. It was prepared with maida, suji and dry fruits. But they used sugar instead of jaggery.
Water chestnuts can be nutritious prasad items to add to chhath puja.
Sugarcane is also offered as bhog to Chhati Maiyaa for her blessing.
