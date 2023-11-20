The Chhath Puja festival, lasting four days, is joyously celebrated not only in Bihar and western UP but across nation.
There are massive celebrations of Chhath Puja in Noida
Devotees perform rituals of Chhath Puja at the bank of River Narmada, in Jabalpur.
Devotees perform rituals of chhath puja like giving arghya on the bank of the Ganga river in Mirzapur.
The worship of Surya Dev (sun) was observed in Gurugram.
Chhath Puja celebrations at the bank of Upper lake, in Bhopal
Worshippers leaving after performing rituals of Chhath Puja in Patna.
(All Pictures are from source: PTI)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chhath Puja 2023: 8 Bhog Prasad Items to Offer Chhathi Maiyya