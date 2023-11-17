Chhath Puja 2023:- Explore 10 religious places to visit in Bihar
Chhath Puja is known to be the heartland and the sacred festival of Bihar. Bihar welcomes people to explore its spirituality and rich traditions during the festival. The state is famous for its religious sites which become vibrant during these festivals. Join us as you get to explore the best 8 religious places to visit during Chhath Puja in Bihar:
Mahavir Mandir is a prominent Hindu temple in Patna, Bihar, dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It holds religious significance and is known for its vibrant festivities and devout atmosphere, attracting pilgrims and visitors alike.
The Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, India, is a sacred Hindu shrine devoted to Lord Vishnu. It is famous for stone-embedded footprints believed to be where Lord Vishnu touched Earth.
Jal Mandir, or Water Temple, is a religious site in India built on water, usually in the center of a pond or lake. People go there for spiritual rituals, fostering a peaceful atmosphere.
It is another prominent and significant Chhath Puja site with spiritual energy. Devotees gather here to perform the rituals, give offerings to the rising sun as a symbol of gratitude, and reverence, and seek blessings for the well-being of their family.
This beautiful place transforms into a scenic hub during Chhath Puja for the pilgrims. Along with the beauty of the waterfall and lush green surroundings, devotees engage themselves in rituals, fostering a deep connection with spirituality and nature.
For the devotees seeking a tranquil escape, this place offers a serene escape. These ancient rock-cut caves are a peaceful haven for the devotees as they gather here during Chhath Puja to meditate and reflect, making a connection with their spiritual selves.
Embark on a pilgrimage to this famous and beautiful place. This sacred hill is believed to be mentioned in the Hindu mythology. It attracts devotees who perform Chhath rituals, enveloped by the mystical aura of the revered site.
Conclude your Chhath Puja celebration at the Sun Temple, where the divine energy of the Sun God is celebrated. The temple’s spiritual ambiance and architecture make it a fitting finale to your journey through Bihar’s religious landscapes.
Patan Devi Temple in Patna, India, dedicated to goddess Patan Devi, is among the city's oldest temples, featuring a unique architecture. It holds cultural and religious importance.
It is a peace pagoda located in India. It symbolizes unity, peace, and spirituality, promoting non-violence. The structure is often visited for its serene ambiance and panoramic views.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bhai Dooj 2023: 8 Special Things For Your Puja Thali