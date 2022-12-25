Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on Dcember 25 but no one actually know the exact date he was born and it is not mentioned in the Bible. (Photo: Pixabay)
25 Dec, 2022
Red, green and white - the Christmas colours - each have its significance. Red signifies the blood of Jesus Christ, green stands for life and rebirth and white for peace and snow. (Photo: Pixabay)
25 Dec, 2022
US postal service has released an official address of Santa Claus - 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888 - to send postcards. (Photo: Pixabay)
25 Dec, 2022
'Jingle Bells' was not originally a carol and it was written by Georgia, USA, in the 1850s under the published name 'One Horse Open Sleigh' to celebrate Thanksgiving. (Photo: Pixabay)
25 Dec, 2022
Christmas was first celebrated by the first Christian Emperor Constanstine. (Photo: Pixabay)
25 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!