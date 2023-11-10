Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious festivasl in Hindu culture. People purchade gold, silver etc to attract prosperity and wealth.
But do you know what not to buy on this auspicious day?
One should avoid purchasing iron-related items because it is considered inauspicious.
Avoid purchasing steel utensils on dhanteras, instead opt for copper ones.
People also refrain from buying sharp objects such as knives and scissors.
Avoid purchasing glassware or glass items on Dhanteras because it is associated with Rahu.
It is extremely inauspicious to buy ghee or oil on the day of Dhanteras. If you need any then buy them before.
Refrain from buying fake gold jewellery and coins during the Dhantaeras festival, opt for real gold.
