Dhanteras: TOP 5 Auspicious Items To Buy Today

10 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Kitchen Utensils: Buying new metal kitchen utensils is considered auspicious on Dhanteras, symbolising prosperity within the household.

Gold: Purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras is believed to invite wealth and prosperity into one's life.

Property: Dhanteras is a favourable time for investments in land or property.

Electronic Gadgets: The festival sees a surge in the purchase of electronic gadgets such as smartphones, laptops, etc.

Broom: Buying a broom on Dhanteras holds significance, marking the commencement of the festive season.

Gold Buying Ideas: Many people invest in gold schemes offered by jewelers. While some buy Sovereign Gold Bond.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: The puja time will start at 5.47 pm and continue till 7.43 pm.

The Most Auspicious Time To Buy Gold: 12.35 pm to 02.46 pm.

