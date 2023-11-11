Explained! 5 days of Diwali And Their Significance
Diwali, the festival of lights continues for five consecutive days.
Dhanteras: Dhanteras, is also called Dhantrayodashi, On this day, people purchase jwellery utensils as a sign of good luck and worship the god of health and Ayurveda.
Naraka Chaturdasi: Also called Chhoti Diwali, it is celebrated Dhanteras. People perform several rituals and decorate their houses and worship Lord Krishna.
Lakshmi Puja: Goddess Laxmi is worshipped on this day. Rangolis are made and the entire house is lit with diyas, candles and lights.
Govardhan Puja: The day is celebrated a day after Diwali and is dedicated to Lord Krishna. Devotees offer 56 bhog to Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude.
Bhai Dooj: Siblings show their love for each other by performing the tikka ceremony and exchanging gifts.
