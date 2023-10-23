Dussehra 2023: 8 Delicious Sweets to Enjoy at Home
Eating rasgulla on Vijayadashmi is considered lucky in West Bengal.
You can also opt for mouth-watering Jalebi during this Dusshera.
Nariyal Ki Barfi is one of the popular sweet to enjoy during Dusshera.
Try Mawa Coconut Roll this Dussehra. Coconut and khoya are used in making delicious sweet dishes.
Badam Halwa is made of lots of almonds, khoya and cardamom.
Don't forget to eat classic gulab Jabun at this auspicious festival.
This Dussehra, try Motichoor Laddus – it is offered as an offering to Lord Hanuman.
Lastly, kalakand is another sweet dish to enjoy during Dussehra.
