Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 Vastu Tips to Follow While Placing Lord Ganesha at Home
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin tomorrow and as we welcome Bappa or Ganpati ji at home, here are 7 Vastu tips that you need to keep in mind before placing the idol.
Place Lord Ganesha's idol in the living room to attract peace and harmony in the home.
It is advisable to avoid placing the idol under the staircase, garage or any other dark place
Ideally, Lord Ganesha's trunk should be titled towards the left. This signifies joy and prosperity.
According to Vastu, the white Ganesha murti is great for the house as white is a colour of peace and santity.
Lord Ganesha should be positioned in the North and West corner of the house as lord Shiva resides in that direction.
The Vastu experts recommend buying an idol in a sitting position or the lalitasana.
