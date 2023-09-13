Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 9 DIY Ideas To Decorate Your Ganpati Idol
13 Sep, 2023
Mayank Verma
Ganpati Bells Decorations: By combining the vibrant beauty of marigold blossoms with tinkling bells, you can create an enchanting atmosphere that truly captures the joy and spirit of the occasion.
Floating Flowers: Float pink and yellow flower petals in bowls of water or in a decorative tray. This simple yet elegant decoration exudes tranquillity.
Floral Elegance: Adorn Lord Ganesha with fresh or artificial flowers. Create colourful garlands or flower jewellery to enhance the idol's beauty and fragrance.
Lamps and Candles: Place diyas (clay lamps) or decorative candles around the idol. These not only illuminate the setup but also create a serene atmosphere.
Draped in Silk: Wrap Lord Ganesha in colourful silk or cotton cloth. Choose bright and auspicious colours like red, yellow, or green for an attractive look.
Colourful Rangoli: Surround the idol with vibrant rangoli using flower petals, coloured rice, or even coloured sand. This adds a traditional and artistic touch to the setup.
Handmade Jewellery: Craft jewellery using beads, mirrors, or even pasta! Paint and decorate these accessories to add a personal touch to your idol's attire.
Fruit and Sweets Offerings: Arrange a small tray of fruits and sweets near the idol. You can use colourful plates and decorations to make it visually appealing.
Eco-Friendly Decor: Use eco-friendly materials like clay, paper, or natural dyes to decorate your idol. Avoid plastic and harmful chemicals to promote sustainability.
