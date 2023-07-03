Guru Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day or Purnima in the month of Ashadha. The day is celebrated to honour and respect the teachers.
Guru Purnima is a Hindu festival which will be celebrated on July 03 this year.
Wish your teachers, mentors and gurus on this auspicious day.
"Guru is the candle that lights others' candles." - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi
"A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops." - Henry Adams
"The true purpose of education is to make minds, not careers." - Swami Vivekananda
"A guru is someone who holds your hand and leads you to the light when you are lost in the darkness." - Sadhguru
"Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worship." -Sri Guru Pranam
"A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others." - Gautama Buddha
