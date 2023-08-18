This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on 19 August 2023.
This is another day of celebration and an ocassion to devour on some lipsmakcing sweets!
However, not everyone loves too much and people with diabetes also have to maintain a restriction.
So, here are some mouthwatering dishes that are low on sugar.
Try beetroot halwa on this teej. It will be a great dessert for people who have diabetes.
Modak is everyone's favourite. However, to make sugar-free modak, add some cashew, nuts and walnuts. To make it sweet add some seedless raisins.
Sugar-Free rice puddings have lime leaves, cinnamon, coconut milk and cooked rice.
Coconut barfi is a traditional Indian sweet. It is a mouthwatering dessert for diabetes patients as it has low sugar.
Sabhudana Kheer is tasty like usual kheer. To make this dish sugar-free, add some dry fruits and fruits to give natural flavour.
Another delicious Indian sweet is Phirni. All you need is rice, milk and cream.
Oats are effectve meal for diabetes patients, but do you know you can eat oats sweet as well.
Oats chiki is a sweet that is great for diabetes patients.
