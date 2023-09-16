8 Classic Sweet Recipes to Enjoy on Hartalika Teej
To celebrate this auspicious Hindu festival, here are 8 traditional sweet delicacies to enjoy with your family.
Boondi laddu is a popular Indian sweet enjoyed in every Indian festivity.
Enjoy the delicious and yummy gujiya on Hartalika Teej.
Anjeer basundi is another sweet dish to add in your list.
Rabdi is a sweet dish made with condensed milk. Enjoy this delicious mithai on Hartalika Teej
Dal Bati is not a sweet dish, but it is a famous Rajasthani food that is enjoyed on Hartalika Teej.
Kheer is one of the most popular traditional sweet enjoyed on most Indian festivals. Try rice or sabudana kheer with a topping of nuts, almonds, and cashews.
Malpua is a sweet Indian pancake made by deep-frying a batter of rice flour, thickened milk, and (quite often) cardamom
The simple yet tasty coconut ladoo includes desiccated coconut and milk.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hartalika Teej 2023: 10 Easy Rangoli Designs to Decorate Your Home