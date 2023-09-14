Hindi Diwas 2023: Top 10 Quotes by Leaders for Hindi Language
14 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
"I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India's national language" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Hindi is a living language. The country's reputation will fly high along with it. - Jawaharlal Nehru
"Hindi is the soul of Indian culture" – Kamalapati Tripathi
"Without Hindi, I am voiceless" - Mahatma Gandhi
"Till we have no National Language, you will have no nation" - Munshi Premchand
"Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly"- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
"Hindi is essential for India’s unity" – Seth Govinddas
'The national and civilized language of all Aryavarta or typical Hindustan is Hindi or Hindustani' - Sir George Grierson
"Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation” – Sumitranandan Pant
"The single thread that unites the whole of India is the language of Hindi." Swami Dayanand
