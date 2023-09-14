Hindi Diwas 2023: Top 10 Quotes by Leaders for Hindi Language

14 Sep, 2023

Kritika Vaid

"I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India's national language" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Hindi is a living language. The country's reputation will fly high along with it. - Jawaharlal Nehru

"Hindi is the soul of Indian culture" – Kamalapati Tripathi

"Without Hindi, I am voiceless" - Mahatma Gandhi

"Till we have no National Language, you will have no nation" - Munshi Premchand

"Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly"- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

"Hindi is essential for India’s unity" – Seth Govinddas

'The national and civilized language of all Aryavarta or typical Hindustan is Hindi or Hindustani' - Sir George Grierson

"Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation” – Sumitranandan Pant

"The single thread that unites the whole of India is the language of Hindi." Swami Dayanand

