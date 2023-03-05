Holi 2023: 5 Classic Thandai Flavours to Try

Onam Gupta

Mango Thandai

Mango thandai is made using mango pulp and milk. It is a fruity and refreshing drink that is flavoured with a blend of spices and has several benefits too

Soya Thandai

Soya milk boiled with the thandai spice-mix of cardamom, fennel seeds and dry fruits is a treat for soul.

Thandai Phirni

This yummy dessert brings the lushness of goodness and milk with nutty charm of almonds, nuts and cashew nuts.

Almond Milk Thandai

It is a refreshing beverage made with the goodness of almonds, spices and protein-rich seeds.

Iced Tea Thandai

This chilled thandai is one fusion you must try this festive season.

Thanks For Reading!

