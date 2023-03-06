Holi, one of the most eagerly anticipated holidays, will be observed on March 7 and 8 this year. Although being a primarily Hindu festival, everyone celebrates Holi
06 Mar, 2023
According to Hindu mythology, the Holika dahan and the death of the demon Hiranyakashipu by Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar symbolize the triumph of good over evil.
06 Mar, 2023
The colors used for Holi were adopted from those found in nature, including as spices, flowers, and vegetables, and through time they grew to be considered a significant aspect of the celebration.
06 Mar, 2023
Holi occurs during a transitional season, thus the ingredients used in Thandai and Gujiya frequently include spices and plants that boost resistance to the effects of the changing weather.
06 Mar, 2023
While this holiday is popular in India, some communities also celebrate Holi with vigor in the US, Australia, Mauritius, Guyana, and Bangladesh, among other places.
06 Mar, 2023
While this day pulls a large crowd in India, some communities in the United States, Australia, Mauritius, Guyana, and Bangladesh, among others, honor Holi with great energy.
06 Mar, 2023
According to the lunar calendar, Holi occurs on a full moon day in the month of Phalgun. Phalgun often takes place in February or March.
06 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!