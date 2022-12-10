Human Rights Day 2022: Check Theme, History, Significance

Human Rights Day is celebrated annually around the world on 10 December every year. Check theme, history here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year. It is the day when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).
It was on this day in the year 1948, when United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)- a document that outlines the fundamental rights of all human beings that must be protected universally.
When the General Assembly adopted the Declaration, with 48 states in favor and eight abstentions, it was proclaimed as a "common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations", towards which individuals and societies should "strive by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance".
The 2022 Theme of Human Rights Day is Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All. Both the Declaration and WHO's Constitution assert that health is a fundamental human right for all people.
Both the Declaration and WHO’s Constitution assert that health is a fundamental human right for all people. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
