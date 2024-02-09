IN PICS-Mauni Amavasya 2024: All You Need to Know About This Auspicious Day
09 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
This year, on Friday, February 9, 2024, the auspicious festival of Mauni Amavasya will be observed.
Amavasya tithi begins at 8:02 AM, today and ends at 4:28 AM on February 10, 2024.
In remembrance of their ancestors or predecessors, Amavasya is revered for carrying out all puja rituals, such as Hawan, Pitru Dosha Puja, and even Pind Daan.
The term “Mauni” means silence and this day is dedicated to the practice of the same.
On this auspicious day, a lot of devotees take “mauna vrata” to embrace spiritual elevation.
Mauni Amavasya holds a sacred significance in the region of Hindus.
Mauni Amavasya is also considered to be an extremely auspicious day for taking a holy dip, or "snana," in a holy river, particularly the Ganga.
