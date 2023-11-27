Kartik Purnima 2023: Top 6 Places to Visit for Celebration of Dev Diwali
Dev Diwali or Dev Deepawali is a significant festival celebrated on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. It is a sacred festival celebrated in the city of Ganga, Varanasi.
This festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon of Tripurasur, which is why this festival is also known as Tripurari Purnima.
On this auspicious festival, devotees can visit different places to celebrate Dev Diwali. Here is the list.
Hindu women celebrated the Kartik festival by lighting oil lamps at the Banganga pond in Mumbai.
(Photo:AP)
Devotees also celebrate the Dev Diwali festival across the river of Hooghly in Kolkata.
(Photo:AP)
Devotees also light the whole Sangam in prahghraraj on the occasion of dev deepawali.
(Photo:PTI)
In the city of Rajasthan, Pushkar, a maha aarti is performed at a lake to celebrate Dev Deepawali.
(Photo:PTI)
Devotees gathered in Patna to take a holy dip in the auspicious Ganga river.
(Photo:PTI)
Devotees also gathered in Vijiayavada and lit the earthen lamps while offering prayers to Lord Krishna on Kartik Purnima.
(Photo:PTI)
