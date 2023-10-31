11 Instagram Captions and Quotes For Karwa Chauth 2023
The moon is up, the fast is broken, and my love for you keeps growing.
Our love story: written in the stars and sealed with Karwa Chauth.
This fast is a symbol of my love for you. #KarwaChauthVibes
The perfect love story: you, me, our love and the moon. #KarwaChauthCelebration
The moon is a witness to a love that’s beyond words. #KarwaChauthMoments
A beautiful day of love, faith, and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!
In our love story Karwa Chauth is my favourite chapter. Happy Karwa Chauth!
I wish that the smile on your face never fades. I wish you Happy Karwa Chauth.
It is the love for your husband that empowers you with the strength to fast. Happy Karwa Chauth.
In your smile, I find my joy. In your love, I find my peace.
Dressed in tradition, bound by love. #HappyKarwaChauth
