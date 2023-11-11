Naraka Chaturdashi: IMPORTANT Rituals, Shubh Muhurat
Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali is dedicated to worship many God and Goddess, specially Lord Krishna.
On this auspicious day people perform several religious activities.
Rituals: People worship Lord Krishna and offer him sweets such as kheer, halwa and dry fruits.
Rituals: Light 11 earthen lamps in your home in the evening.
Rituals: People perform Abhyang Snan since it is thought to assist them escape Narak Darshan.
Deepdan Timing - Evening: 05:29 - 08:07 PM (it is performed during Pradosh Kaal).
Naraka Chaturdashi Shubh Muhurat: Chaturdashi Tithi Begins today at 01:57 PM and ends tomorrow at 02:27 PM.
