Naraka Chaturdashi: IMPORTANT Rituals, Shubh Muhurat

11 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali is dedicated to worship many God and Goddess, specially Lord Krishna.

On this auspicious day people perform several religious activities.

Rituals: People worship Lord Krishna and offer him sweets such as kheer, halwa and dry fruits.

Rituals: Light 11 earthen lamps in your home in the evening.

Rituals: People perform Abhyang Snan since it is thought to assist them escape Narak Darshan.

Deepdan Timing - Evening: 05:29 - 08:07 PM (it is performed during Pradosh Kaal).

Naraka Chaturdashi Shubh Muhurat: Chaturdashi Tithi Begins today at 01:57 PM and ends tomorrow at 02:27 PM.

