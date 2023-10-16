Navratri 2023 Day 2: 9 Bhog Prasad Items to Try
Dig in on these tasty bhog prasad items on the second day of Navrati 2023.
Singhara atta ka hawa is a delicious sweet dish to add to your Navratri food.
Don't forget to dig in tasty and healthy coconut treats during the Navratri festival.
Makhana ki kheer is a popular bhog offered on the second day of Navratri.
You can enjoy ladoos on the second day of Navratri as a delectable bhog prasad.
You can also offer kele ki barfi on the second day of Navratri to Maa Brahmacharini.
One can offer gud or jaggery to Maa Durga on the second day of Navratri.
You can also eat paan on the second day of Navratri.
Try pumpkin halwa during Navratri to please Maa Durga.
Kuttu puri with aloo sabji is a very popular dish that is eaten during the Navratri fast.
