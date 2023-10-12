Navratri: 9 Avatars of Maa Durga and Their Meaning
The first form of Maa Durga is Shailaputri. Shaila means mountain, which is why this form of Maa Durga is referred to as a daughter of mountain or Goddess Parvati.
The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, which means when she attained Shiva after going through penance.
On the third day of Navratri, the goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped, and her name stands for moon.
The fourth form of Goddess Durga is Kushmanda. This name is broken down into Ku, Ushma and Anda, where Ku means a little, Ushma represents warmth or energy, and anda stands for a cosmic egg.
The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Skandamata- in which Skanda means Kartikeya, and mata means mother. Thus, Skandamata is referred to as the mother of Lord Kartikeya.
The sixth avatar of Maa Durga is named as Katyana. She was born as a daughter of Rishi Katayan.
Kaalratri is a Sanskrit word - Kaal means death or time, and ratri stands for night and darkness. Thus, it means the one who brings the death of darkness.
The eighth day of Navratri stands for Mata Mahagauri. They got this name because she has completely fair skin.
Siddhidarti brings every kind of success to its devotees. This is the reason behind the name for the ninth avatar of Maa Durga.
