During Onam, several delicious dishes like Manga Curry, Pulissery, Pachadi and oThe 10-day-long festival Onam is a treat to the eyes and definitely the stomach. The auspicious occasion allows you to enjoy the traditional dishes on banana leaves.
Pulissery contains vegetables of your choice, along with grated coconut and curd.
Ellisheri is a mixture of pumpkin, red beans and coconuts. Enjoy the dish with rice.
Sambhar is a lentil-based vegetable cooked with tamarind. It comes with lots of flavour in it.
Pachadi is a sour and sweet raita that is cooked up with lots of cucumber, pineapple and curd.
Kichadi is delicious and makes you want more. It includes spicy yoghurt and vegetables of your choice. (Photo:@deepsealioness/Twitter)
Rasam is a traditional dish which includes tomato and curry leaves. Eat it with parippu curry, rasam and chor, The best combination in the world.
Manga Curry is commonly known as mango curry. It is a traditional curry which includes raw mango with drops of coconut milk. (Photo:@Yummytummyarthy/Instagram)
