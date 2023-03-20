Popular Iftari Recipes For Ramadan 2023

20 Mar, 2023

Haleem

A vibrant combination of lentils, wheat, and meat, Haleem is a best of all during Ramadan feasts.

Mutton Biryani

Biryani is the quintessential dish of every Iftar feast.

Nihari

Another special dish for Iftar, a bowlful of nihari can never disappoint

Seekh Kebab

Can any celebration be complete without kebabs? Of course not.

Chicken Malai Kebab

For those who prefer chicken for snacking, it can't get better than delicious, creamy chicken kebab.

Sheer Khurma

Made with vermicelli, dates, saffron, milk, and dry fruits, sheer khurma is just what you need to end iftaar meal on a sweet note

