Popular Iftari Recipes For Ramadan 2023

20 Mar, 2023
A vibrant combination of lentils, wheat, and meat, Haleem is a best of all during Ramadan feasts.
Biryani is the quintessential dish of every Iftar feast.
Another special dish for Iftar, a bowlful of nihari can never disappoint
Can any celebration be complete without kebabs? Of course not.
For those who prefer chicken for snacking, it can't get better than delicious, creamy chicken kebab.
Made with vermicelli, dates, saffron, milk, and dry fruits, sheer khurma is just what you need to end iftaar meal on a sweet note
