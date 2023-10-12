Shardiya Navratri 2023: 7 Vastu Tips to Follow During the Festival
Navratri is an auspicious festival that comes every year. This time, it will fall on 15 October 2023. During these nine days, several devotees follow vastu tips for puja to bring money and wealth.
Here are some important Vastu tips for the Navratri festival.
Draw a swastika symbol with lime and turmeric on your main door. It will bring positive energy for home.
During Shardiya Navratri, install an idol of Maa Durga in the northeast direction of the house to bring positivity.
If you are thinking of burning Akhand Jyoti during Navratri days- remember to keep them on the southeast corner because that represents fire.
You can also grow tulsi plants during the Navratri festival as it ward off the negative energies from the house.
According to Vastu Shastra, using a sandalwood platform to keep Kalash or Maa Durga idols is considered auspicious.
Red colours flowers are often preferred for decorating puja room because it is a symbol of power and authority.
Avoid wearing black colour clothes as they are considered inauspicious.
According to Vastu, Kalash should be in the northeast direction during the Navratri puja.
