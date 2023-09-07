Things to keep in mind during Govardhan Parikrama

07 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The Govardhan Parikrama is a long journey, it is best to begin early in the day to escape the heat.

The sun can be very strong in the hills, therefore it's vital to wear a hat to protect oneself.

It's crucial to stay hydrated, so bring lots of water with you.

Because you'll be walking a lot, wear comfortable shoes that you're used to walking in.

The Govardhan Parikrama is a religious pilgrimage, so be mindful of your surroundings and the people you meet along the journey.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yoga For Digestion: 10 Asanas to Try After Meal

 Find Out More