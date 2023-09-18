Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of Ganpati Bappa, the revered Hindu deity across the country. With the festivity around the corner, we have selected 7 Bollywood songs that are extremely popular among the masses.
Danka Baja's song is from the film Mumbai Saga, featuring John Abraham and Kajal Aggarwal. It aptly justifies the right reasons to add it in your Ganesh Chaturthi play list.
(Photo:@ForeverVashi/Twitter)
Ganraaya song from ABCD 2 includes a powerful performance with a tremendous voice that you can add to your playlist. (Photo:@Pinterest)
Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath (2012) still gives you goosebumps and sets the festive mood on Ganesh Chaturthi
(Photo:@x.com/isayan_58/statusTwitter)
Gajanana from Bajirao Mastani gives goosebumps with Sukhwinder Singh's voice
(Photo:@x.com/simplyanila/Twitter)
Another energetic song that you should add to your this list is Bappa from the film Banjo featuring, Ritesh Deshmukh.
Mourya Re, Mourya Re from Don is still one of the popular Ganpati songs played on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Singer, Shankar Mahadev sets a festive mood with his amazing voice.
(Photo:@myselfjuniorsrk/status/Twitter)
Ganapati Aarti from film, Sarkar 3 is a must-add song to your playlist
(Photo:@rm3386/Twitter)
