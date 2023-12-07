Top 9 popular festivals celebrated in Telangana
This festival is known as the colour of flowers and it is celebrated during the onset of winter. It is a 9 day festival.
It starts on the first Sunday on the Golconda Fort. It is celebrated for 4 consecutive sundays. It is celebrated in Telangana city and other parts of it.
Diwali is celebrated beautifully in Telangana. It is known as one of the main festivals of Hindu on the new moon day.
Though it is celebrated in all parts of the world, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in its unique charm in Telangana City.
It is a tribal festival in Telangana. This fair is celebrated in Medaram village every 2 years.
This festival is known as the second largest religious festival which is celebrated every 2 years.
Muharram is known as Peerla Padunga by Muslims in Telangana. It is a festival of great sorrow as they celebrate the death anniversary of Imam Hussein
It is celebrated with great joy in Telangana City.On this special day people fly kites and decorate their houses with rangoli.
Ugadi festival is known as the New Year festival of Telangana City. A special pickle is made during the festival.
These are the festivals that are celebrated with Great joy by the people of Telangana .
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kartik Purnima 2023: Top 6 Places to Visit for Celebration of Dev Diwali