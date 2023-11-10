Check out the gold jewellery to buy before diwali that is considered auspicious.
Statement Earrings: Gold Statement earrings are trendy in the fashion world. Additionally, they are auspicious to purchase before diwali.
Layered Necklace: Give your chain or necklace a touch of pendants, beats or gems. Buy yourself a beautiful jewellery layered necklace before this Diwali.
Polki or Kundan Set: You can buy polki and kundan sets in gold and silver settings. Their uncut diamonds look amazing with both.
Pastel Gemstones: Try pastel colour jewellery with soft hues shades like mint green, powder blue, blush pink and lavender.
Pearl: Design your pearl with other gemstones to obtain a unique texture. Buy a pearl chocker or pearl studded cuffs in this diwali to be trendy and classy.
Oversized Rings: Create a statement with oversized rings, and indulge with unique gemstones.
Maang tikka: You can also go with buying a trendy and classy mangtika.
Minimalistic Gold Jewellery: Go for delicate gold chains, studs and bangles on this diwali to give a subtle look.
