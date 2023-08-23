10 Foods to Help Relieve Joint Pain
23 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Citrus fruits, such as oranges, grapefruits, and lemons, are a good source of vitamin C, which is important for the health of your joints.
Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation. However, it is important to choose dark chocolate that is at least 70% cocoa solids.
Nuts and seeds, such as walnuts, almonds, and flaxseeds, are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients that can help keep your joints healthy.
Ginger is another spice with anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.
Leafy greens, such as spinach, kale, and broccoli, are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help keep your joints healthy.
Whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, and oats, are a good source of fiber, which can help reduce inflammation.
Olive oil is a healthy fat that can help reduce inflammation.
Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and sardines, are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties.
Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are also good sources of antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation.
Turmeric is a spice that contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Amazing Benefits of Halim Seeds - InPics