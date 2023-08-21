High-Protein Plant Sources for a Balanced Diet
21 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Lentils legumes are excellent sources of plant-based protein and are loaded with fiber and iron.
Chickpeas are a versatile food high in protein and folate and help with digestion.
Quinoa is a gluten-free, complete protein that also has essential amino acids.
Tofu is a versatile protein source for various recipes and originates from soybeans.
Tempeh is a soy food that has been fermented; it has a unique texture, probiotics, and protein.
Black beans, which are high in protein and antioxidants, help to maintain heart health.
Legumes like green peas provide nutrients, protein, and a hint of sweetness to meals.
Hemp seeds are a source of protein that is high in nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids.
Young soybeans, or edamame, are a good protein, fiber, and a delightful crunch source.
Chia seeds are tiny but mighty, providing protein, fiber, and vital minerals.
