High-Protein Plant Sources for a Balanced Diet

21 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Lentils legumes are excellent sources of plant-based protein and are loaded with fiber and iron.

Chickpeas are a versatile food high in protein and folate and help with digestion.

Quinoa is a gluten-free, complete protein that also has essential amino acids.

Tofu is a versatile protein source for various recipes and originates from soybeans.

Tempeh is a soy food that has been fermented; it has a unique texture, probiotics, and protein.

Black beans, which are high in protein and antioxidants, help to maintain heart health.

Legumes like green peas provide nutrients, protein, and a hint of sweetness to meals.

Hemp seeds are a source of protein that is high in nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids.

Young soybeans, or edamame, are a good protein, fiber, and a delightful crunch source.

Chia seeds are tiny but mighty, providing protein, fiber, and vital minerals.

