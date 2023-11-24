Sarson Ka Saag: It is a delicious green vegetable mostly consumed during winter. Sarson ka Saag with Makki ki roti is a classic winter treat.
Undhiyu: This dish is prepared with sweet potato, eggplant, fenugreek leaves and surti papdi. Undhiyu is one of the popular Gujarati dish mixed vegetable dishes.
Bajra Khichdi: This traditional dish cooked with lentils and millet. It is a tasty and healthy dish to enjoy during winter.
Gajar Ka Halwa: The king of winter season dessert, it is prepared with grated carrot, milk, sugar, ghee and nuts.
Gond ke Ladoo: These lados are the perfect dessert for winter time because they will keep your body warm and cosy. They are made up of whole wheat flour, ghee,gond and nuts.
Hyderabadi Mutton Shorba: A healthy and delicate soup with balanced nutrition provided by the combination of meat, veggies and spices.
Koraishutir Kochuri: It is a deep-fried poori filled with spicy green peas. It is a popular kochuri in the West Bengal state.
Gajarache Lonche: It is a carrot pickle popular in Maharashtra. This pickle is made from fresh winter carrots, red chilli powder and mustard seeds.
Molen Gurer Payesh: It is a Bengali pudding made of jaggery and date palms.
Panjiri: It is a famous Indian sweet dish offered as prasad in the northern parts.
