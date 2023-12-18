10 Most Searched Cuisines Across The Globe in 2023
Ashure- Is a traditional dessert from Turkey. This delicacy is made from grains, legumes, dried fruits, and sugar.
Bibimbap- Is a Korean delicacy, made from flavourful rice, it is topped with vegetables, red meat or tofu, a fried egg, and a spicy gochujang sauce.
Black cake- A Caribbean delicacy. This dessert is made from molasses incorporated with dark rum that creates deep flavors for your taste buds.
Coronation quiche- It is a classic dish inspired by the flavours of coronation chicken. The quiche gets a twist with a blend of spices that makes it flavourful.
Espeto- A traditional Spanish cuisine, the dish has skewered meat or griller meat, mostly seafood. This simple yet flavourful dish comes from the lands of the Mediterranean.
Papeda- A traditional dish from Maluka, Indonesia is made from sago starch. The dish is typically served with fish.
Pasta e Fagioli- A classic Italian dish, translated to ‘pasta and beans’. The dish is made from tomatoes, vegetables, beans (often cannellini or borlotti), and small pasta.
Scooped Bagel- This healthy snack contains an overall low-calorie count. The scooped bagel gets its interior dough removed, making it a healthier option.
Tacaca- It is a traditional Brazilian soup from the northern regions, This dish is made using fermented manioc juice, seasoned with garlic, chicoria and yellow pepper.
Smelt- A crispy small fish platter often fried whole. The dish is popular for its simplicity.
