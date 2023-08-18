10 Superfoods to Boost Your Vitamin A Levels

18 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Carrots are a good source of beta-carotene, converted to vitamin A in the body. They are also a good source of fiber and antioxidants.

Sweet potatoes are another excellent source of beta-carotene. They are also a good source of potassium and vitamin C.

Kale is a dark leafy green vegetable that is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and calcium.

Cantaloupe is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium.

Eggs are a good source of vitamin A, protein, and choline.

Spinach is another dark leafy green vegetable that is a good source of vitamins A, C, and iron.

Butter is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin D, and saturated fat.

Mangoes are a good source of vitamins A, C, and fiber.

Cod liver oil is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are a good source of vitamin A, calcium, and protein.

