10 Superfoods to Boost Your Vitamin A Levels
18 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Carrots are a good source of beta-carotene, converted to vitamin A in the body. They are also a good source of fiber and antioxidants.
Sweet potatoes are another excellent source of beta-carotene. They are also a good source of potassium and vitamin C.
Kale is a dark leafy green vegetable that is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and calcium.
Cantaloupe is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium.
Eggs are a good source of vitamin A, protein, and choline.
Spinach is another dark leafy green vegetable that is a good source of vitamins A, C, and iron.
Butter is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin D, and saturated fat.
Mangoes are a good source of vitamins A, C, and fiber.
Cod liver oil is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are a good source of vitamin A, calcium, and protein.
