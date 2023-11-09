6 Different Types Of Golgappa in India

09 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Golgappe: The North Indian classic features crispy fried shells filled with tangy chutneys and savory fillings

Gup Chup: The enigmatic name from Odisha and Hyderabad emphasizes the playful sound they make when they burst into the mouth

Pani Ke Batashe: A distinct Uttar Pradesh preparation that features larger, flattened puris filled with a simple yet flavorful potato and green pea mixture

Phulki: A unique Madhya Pradesh variation that features a smaller, fluted puri that explodes with the addition of tangy, sweet, and spicy water

Pani Puri: The most well-known brand, enjoyed throughout India, with a medley of flavors and textures

Puchkas: A popular variant in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, distinguished by slightly larger shells and spicy, sweet, and tangy water

