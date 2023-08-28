6 Mouth-Watering Indian Lunch Dishes for the Weekend
28 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Butter Chicken is a creamy and flavorful curry made with chicken, tomatoes, and spices.
Chana Masala is a chickpea curry with a rich and flavorful gravy.
Chicken Biryani rice dish cooked with chicken, spices, and vegetables.
Dal Makhani is a thick and creamy lentil curry.
Saag Paneer is a spinach curry with paneer cheese.
Tandoori Chicken gets marinated in yogurt and spices and then cooked in a tandoor oven.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Amazing Benefits of Honey for Oily Skin