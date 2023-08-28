6 Mouth-Watering Indian Lunch Dishes for the Weekend

28 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Butter Chicken is a creamy and flavorful curry made with chicken, tomatoes, and spices.

Chana Masala is a chickpea curry with a rich and flavorful gravy.

Chicken Biryani rice dish cooked with chicken, spices, and vegetables.

Dal Makhani is a thick and creamy lentil curry.

Saag Paneer is a spinach curry with paneer cheese.

Tandoori Chicken gets marinated in yogurt and spices and then cooked in a tandoor oven.

