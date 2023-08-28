6 Must Try Popular Street Foods In Old Delhi
The lively streets of Delhi are renowned for their vibrant atmosphere, and there's no better way to immerse yourself in it than by indulging in the city's famous street food.
Old Delhi, in particular, is a haven for food enthusiasts, offering a delightful blend of history, culture, and mouthwatering cuisine. Here are 6 popular street foods you can find in Old Delhi.
1. Karims - For more than a century, Karim's, an iconic street food establishment in Old Delhi, has been delighting patrons with its mouthwatering Mughlai dishes. This eatery, situated near Jama Masjid, is particularly renowned for its delectable kebabs, biryani, and nihari.
2. Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale has been a beloved street food destination in Old Delhi, celebrated for its delectable and creamy kulfis. Situated near Chawri Bazaar, this iconic establishment has been satisfying the cravings of both locals and tourists with its mouthwatering kulfis.
3. Natraj Dahi Bhalla Wala, a renowned street food vendor in Old Delhi, has been serving its signature fluffy and soft dahi bhallas for over 70 years. Located near the famous Chandni Chowk street food area, this establishment is a favorite among both locals and tourists.
4. Bishan Swaroop Chaat Corner, situated in Old Delhi near Chandni Chowk, is a well-known street food joint that is renowned for its delicious chaat dishes. For more than 90 years, this restaurant has been serving its unique delicacies and is a popular choice among both locals and visitors.
Jalebi Wala, located near Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, is a renowned street food destination that is famous for its crispy and syrupy jalebis. This iconic eatery has been serving its signature dish for more than 100 years and is a must-visit spot for foodies.
A popular street food destination in Old Delhi is Lotan Chole Wala, renowned for its flavorful and fiery chole bhature. This establishment, situated close to Chawri Bazaar, has been dishing out its distinctive delicacy for more than three decades.
