Vitamin B-12 is an essential nutrient that boosts heart health and improves cognitive health. Add this vitamin to your daily supplement to reap its benefits.
Here are some foods that are rich in vitamin B-12 nutrients.
Clams are a rich source of protein and vitamin B-12. So, you can also add them to your diet plan.
Salmon fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B-12.
Lean meat contains omega-3 fatty acids, healthy protein, and vitamin B-12.
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are also great options to consume vitamin B-12 regularly.
You can also add eggs to your daily supplements as they are a good source of vitamin B-12.
Tuna commonly known as consumed fish, contains a high amount of Vitamin B-12.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Popular Kashmiri Dishes You Shouldn’t Miss