Vitamin B-12 is an essential nutrient that boosts heart health and improves cognitive health. Add this vitamin to your daily supplement to reap its benefits.

13 Nov, 2023

Anshul Rani

Here are some foods that are rich in vitamin B-12 nutrients.

Clams are a rich source of protein and vitamin B-12. So, you can also add them to your diet plan.

Salmon fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B-12.

Lean meat contains omega-3 fatty acids, healthy protein, and vitamin B-12.

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are also great options to consume vitamin B-12 regularly.

You can also add eggs to your daily supplements as they are a good source of vitamin B-12.

Tuna commonly known as consumed fish, contains a high amount of Vitamin B-12.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Popular Kashmiri Dishes You Shouldn’t Miss

 Find Out More