7 Foods You Should Never Refrigerate
10 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Refrigerating bread causes it to become dry and stale.
Coffee beans should be kept cool and dark in an airtight container.
Refrigerating tomatoes causes them to lose flavor and texture.
Honey does not need to be refrigerated and can crystallize in the refrigerator.
Melons do not need to be refrigerated and, in fact, taste better when served at room temperature.
Oils will harden and become hazy in the fridge.
Refrigerating onions causes them to become soft and mushy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Amazing Benefits of Coconut