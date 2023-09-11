7 Healthy School Lunch Box Recipes for Kids

11 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Fruit Salad is a healthy and refreshing snack packed with your child's favorite fruits.

A savory pancake prepared with cottage cheese and veggies from India.

Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich is a popular sandwich among children.

A rice dish with carrots, peas, and seasonings that is tasty and healthful.

Hummus, carrots, and whole-wheat pita bread combine to make a healthy and filling wrap.

Yoghurt Parfait is a tasty and healthy parfait made with yogurt, oats, and fruit.

A full and nutritious sandwich prepared with spinach, corn, and cheese.

