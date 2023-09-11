7 Indian Snacks to Beat Belly Fat
11 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Chickpeas are high in protein and fiber and low in calories. They can be oven-roasted or air-fried till crispy.
Fruits and vegetables are high in nutrients and low in calories and fat. They are a nutritious snack option for any occasion.
Hummus is a chickpea-based dip made with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. It contains protein and fiber and can be eaten with veggies or crackers.
Popcorn is a whole grain with high fiber content. As long as you don't add butter or oil, it's also low in calories and fat.
Hard-boiled eggs are high in protein and healthful fats. They are a delicious and filling snack.
Trail mix is a mixture of nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and occasionally chocolate. It is a healthy and portable snack that can be had on the go.
Yogurt is high in protein and calcium. Berries are an excellent source of antioxidants. This healthful and refreshing snack will satisfy your sweet desire.
